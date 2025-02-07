After days of pre-wedding celebrations, Priyanka Chopra's cousin brother Siddharth Chopra finally tied the knot with girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay

In Pic: Siddharth Chopra & Neelam Upadhyay

Parineeti Chopra's cousin brother Siddharth Chopra ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay. After days of pre-wedding celebrations, the couple has finally gotten married in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The videos of the newlywed couple are all over the internet. The clip shows the couple smiling brightly as they finally got married in a beautiful ceremony.

In the clip, Neelam can be seen wearing a pink lehenga with heavy golden embroidery all over it, meanwhile, Siddharth was seen looking incredibly handsome in a cream sherwani. In the video, we could also see Priyanka Chopra slaying in a blue lehenga. The actress was clicked removing petals from her mom Madhu Chopra's hair, meanwhile, Nick Jonas was also seen standing on the stage just next to PC and her mom.

Earlier, the video of the beautiful bridal entry also made its way to social media. In the video, Neelam can be seen walking towards Siddharth as she was all set to embark on this journey of forever. In the video, we could see Nita Ambani slaying in a red embroidered saree. She was accompanied by her elder daughter-in-law, Shloka Ambani.

Parineeti Chopra reaches the wedding venue with Raghav Chadha

Social media was ablaze after Parineeti shared a cryptic post while everyone else celebrated the pre-wedding festivities of Siddharth Chopra, who was soon to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyay. But earlier today, Parineeti Chopra, along with her husband Raghav Chadha, attended the wedding of her cousin Siddharth.

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Siddharth works as a producer, while his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya, is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got canceled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in Mr. 7, a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film Unnodu Oru Naal.

Rumors about Neelam and Siddharth’s relationship started circulating in 2019 when they were seen together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They were later spotted with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Ambanis’ Holi party in 2020.

Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari, and prior to that, he dated Kanika Mathur.