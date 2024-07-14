Breaking News
Shankar Mahadevan Shreya Ghoshal Sonu Nigam sing bhajan Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram at Anant Radhikas Ashirwad ceremony

Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam sing bhajan 'Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram' at Anant-Radhika's Ashirwad ceremony

Updated on: 14 July,2024 11:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

At the Ashirwad ceremony, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Hariharan mesmerised everyone with their soulful voices

Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal. Pic/X

Adding a musical touch to Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Shubh Ashirwad function, music maestros Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam and Hariharan performed a soul-stirring rendition of the bhajan 'Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram'.


At the Ashirwad ceremony, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Hariharan mesmerised everyone with their soulful voices.


Look at their performance:


Entertaining guests of the Ambani family, maestros Niladri Kumar on sitar, Rahul Sharma on santoor, Rajhesh Vaidhya on veena and Sridhar Parthasarathy on mridangam enthralled them with a mesmerizing classical musical performance.

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Centre venue of the Ashirwad ceremony included Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

The high-profile Ashirwad ceremony also saw the presence of celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, among others.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Today, the Ambani family hosted a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony for the newlyweds.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

