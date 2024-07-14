At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Hariharan mesmerised everyone with their soulful voices

Singers who performed at the wedding

Listen to this article Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Ajay-Atul and Hariharan create melodic magic at Ambani wedding x 00:00

Adding a musical touch to Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Shubh Ashirwad function, music maestros Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam and Hariharan performed a soul-stirring rendition of the bhajan 'Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram'.

At the wedding ceremony, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Hariharan mesmerised everyone with their soulful voices. They performed live for the big day of the bride and groom as they added gravitas to their entries.

Sonu Nigam shared a picture with singers Shreya, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, Shankar and Kaushiki and referred to them as Gandharvas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Look at their performance:

#WATCH | Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan and others sing popular bhajan ‘Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram’ at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ZZDj7eUG02 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024

Entertaining guests of the Ambani family, maestros Niladri Kumar on sitar, Rahul Sharma on santoor, Rajhesh Vaidhya on veena and Sridhar Parthasarathy on mridangam enthralled them with a mesmerizing classical musical performance.

#WATCH | Classical musical performance by maestros Niladri Kumar on sitar, Rahul Sharma on santoor, Rajhesh Vaidhya on veena and Sridhar Parthasarathy on mridangam at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/aRhDvNJbVK — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024

Before going on stage, the singers had a backstage jam session and Shreya shared a glimpse from the same on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Centre venue of the Ashirwad ceremony included Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

The high-profile Ashirwad ceremony also saw the presence of celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, among others.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday. The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

(with inputs from ANI)