Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathias Boe is a badminton player and Olympian who hails from Denmark and is currently a coach to the Indian team at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of two of her films, has ditched promotional activities to support her husband Mathias Boe at the 2024 Paris Olympics, even as it coincides with her birthday on August 1. She jetted off to the games and was seen rooting for the Indian team holding the tricolour at the stadium, all while wearing a saree. “I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday, so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics,” she told Hindustan Times.

Taapsee and Mathias’ Love Story

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned-coach for India. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship. Taapsee and Mathias reportedly started dating around her Bollywood debut in 2013. He turned coach after retirement in 2020.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan India, Taapsee talked about her relationship with Mathias. She said, “It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least—I took time to test if it’s really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting and I grew to love him. So falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly. It is a fact though, which I keep repeating in most interviews about him—when I met him I felt like I met a man."

She added, "I had dated so many boys before him, and suddenly, I met a guy who didn’t feel like anyone I’d been with before. So there’s this sudden sense of security and maturity, which was so evident that I felt like ‘Okay, you’ve finally found the man’.”

Taapsee and Mathias’ Intimate Wedding

Taapsee and Mathias opted for an impromptu yet meticulously planned wedding that stood out for its simplicity and intimacy. The ceremony was a stark contrast to the typical grandiose Bollywood weddings, focusing on a serene and personal celebration. The wedding took place in India and was a deeply personal affair, attended only by close family and friends.

She told Hindustan Times, “I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”

Life after marriage

In a chat with Fever FM, Taapsee said, "We have taken up a house in Denmark. I will also try to spend as much time as possible in the summer. We are going to keep hopping both ways, and both of us cannot stay at one place for long because him being a sports person and me being an actor, we have never spent months and months at the same place."