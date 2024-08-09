Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe quietly got married earlier this year in the presence of their family and friends. The actress recently revealed the story of their first date and their proposal

Taapsee Pannu

Listen to this article Did you know? Taapsee Pannu was engaged for nine years before marrying Mathias Boe x 00:00

Actress Taapsee Pannu had a lowkey and quiet wedding with Mathias Boe. Despite being one of the most popular actors of Indian cinema, Taapsee managed to get married without anyone getting to know about it. The actress has always been private about her love life with badminton player and coach Mathias Boe. While it was known that she was dating the Denmark athlete, she never publicly spoke about it. However, now after their marriage, Taapsee has never shied away from talking about her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

So it turns out that not only did she get married secretly, but Taapsee also was secretly engaged for nine years. Yes! you heard that right! She and Mathias had a long engagement of nine years before they decided to tie the knot.

The actress made this revelation on Raunaq Rajani's show 'Relationshit Advice' where she was accompanied by her 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' co-stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. On the comedy show, talking about Mathias, Taapsee joked, "I made him my boyfriend, got him to retire, made him work for India and then once everything was done I got married to him. I sacrificed my single status for the country so that India can get a doubles badminton coach."

She further revealed that they have been in a relationship for over a decade. "We met around 10-11 years ago and then he proposed to me a year after we met. So nine years of engagement and none of us changed our minds and we still believe that we can stay together for most of or lives."

When she was asked about the craziest thing she did for love, Taapsee said, "I went outside the country for my first date for a person I barely knew. That is the craziest thing I have done in a relationship. I went to Dubai and he flew in from Denmark. He travelled 6 hours and I travelled 2-3 hours. He said that he knows Denmark and Dubai well so that was the two date places. So I thought who will go to Denmark as getting a Schengen visa is a task."

She further said, "I wondered why is this guy interested in me. And being from this part of the country, we grew up thinking why would a white person be interested in us. My friend then told me to be careful and warned me about falling victim to human trafficking. But Mathias turned out to be a nice guy and that is why it went on for 10-11 years."