In Pic: Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan, who is battling third-stage breast cancer, got the cutest surprise from her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself lying on the bed with a beautiful bouquet of white flowers beside her. She attached a heartfelt caption to the picture and revealed that it is also Rocky's birthday.

Rocky Jaiswal surprises Hina Khan on V-Day

While sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, "This is how my day started. Valentine’s Day is also his birthday, but he never fails to surprise me. He always makes an effort to make me feel special on this day reserved for love. He often says, ‘Every day is Valentine’s Day with you.’ That’s a feeling of warmth for life—my home. Thank you for fixing me. I love you @rockyj1."

As Hina posted this sweet message for her beau, Rocky also took to the comments section and dropped a cute reaction. He wrote, "Mera Baccha ❤️." In the picture Hina shared, she can be seen wearing a baby pink polka dot night outfit.

Hina recently visited Celebrity MasterChef with Rocky. She looked stunning in a yellow traditional outfit with heavy embroidery, while Rocky gave off Dulhe Raja vibes in a beige sherwani adorned with beautiful embroidery. As the couple made their grand entry with full masti and dhol, Usha Tai welcomed them with an aarti thaal. In the background, Gaurav, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, and Nikki Tamboli turned into full baraatis and danced enthusiastically.

Hina on her cancer journey

Speaking about her battle with cancer, Hina shared, "I haven’t spoken much about it, but I will when the time is right. I want to talk about my journey, to tell people what I went through. Right now, people don’t know what I have been through, what I am going through, or what’s going to happen next. But don’t worry—everything is fine and under control. It wasn’t as simple as ‘Oh, something happened? Okay, it will be fixed.’ No, it wasn’t that simple."

Recently, Rozlyn Khan accused Hina of spreading misinformation and said, "A 15-hour mastectomy is impossible. She is exaggerating. My surgery lasted 8 to 10 hours because I was at stage 4, and my 16 lymph nodes were removed. It was a major surgery. In fact, she (Hina Khan) claimed her surgery lasted for 15 hours. What kind of surgery is she talking about? She has not provided details on whether it was an MRM or something else."