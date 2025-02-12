Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal reached the set of Celebrity MasterChef, where they received a grand welcome from the contestants. The video of them enjoying the moment is all over the internet

In Pic: Hina Khan & Rocky at celebrity MasterChef (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Listen to this article Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal receive baraati-style welcome with dhol, aarti & dance Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal receive baraati-style welcome with dhol, aarti & dance on Celebrity MasterChef x 00:00

Hina Khan is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer, and during this tough journey, her boyfriend Rocky has been a huge support. Rocky has stood strong with Hina in every possible way, and now the couple has reached the set of Celebrity MasterChef, where they received a grand welcome from the contestants. The video of them enjoying the moment is all over the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the now-viral videos, Hina and Rocky can be seen entering the set with full dhol and dance. Hina looked stunning in a yellow traditional outfit with heavy embroidery, while Rocky gave off Dulhe Raja vibes in a beige sherwani adorned with beautiful embroidery. As the couple made their grand entry with full masti and dhol, Usha Tai welcomed them with an aarti thaal. In the background, Gaurav, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, and Nikki Tamboli turned full baraati and danced enthusiastically.

As the video surfaced on the internet, Hina's fans flooded the comments section with cute reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Hina on her cancer journey

Speaking about her cancer battle, Hina shared with us, "I haven’t spoken much about it, but I will when the time is right. I want to talk about my journey, to tell people what I went through. Right now, people don’t know what I have been through, what I am going through, or what’s going to happen next. But don’t worry—everything is fine and under control. It wasn’t as simple as ‘Oh, something happened? Okay, it will be fixed.’ No, it wasn’t that simple."

More about Celebrity Masterchef

Meanwhile, Celebrity MasterChef features several prominent faces such as Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijeet Sawant, Kabita Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, Ayesha Jhulka, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, and Usha Nadkarni. It is the second celebrity reality show that has TV actors participating as contestants.

Similar to celebrity chefs, there is Colors TV's Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh, which has TV actors cooking on the show. The second season of Laughter Chefs will premiere in January. Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, and others are part of this show.