Maintaining her beautiful smile, Hina talked about how she stayed positive in the toughest of times. The actress shared, “What’s written cannot be changed"

In Pic: Hina Khan

Listen to this article Hina Khan on her battle against cancer: ‘After everything I’ve been through…' x 00:00

Hina Khan is one of the leading ladies of Bollywood. When Hina Khan shared with her fans and the world that she is battling third-stage breast cancer, everyone was taken aback. But Hina's journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. Today, on World Cancer Day, here's an anecdote from the actress' interview that she has given to us. In the chat, Hina opened up about how she is someone who loves to share everything about her journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘I will not cry’- Hina Khan

Maintaining her beautiful smile, Hina talked about how she stayed positive in the toughest of times. The actress shared, “What’s written cannot be changed. I had to go through this pain, but I will give my 100%. I will not cry, I will not be negative, and I will only and only talk positively.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

Hina Khan- ‘I want to talk about my journey’

When asked if she ever gets tired of answering questions about her diagnosis, Hina Khan said, “On the contrary, it has been the opposite for me. I haven’t spoken much about it, but I will speak when the time comes. I want to talk about my journey; I want to tell people what I went through. People don’t know, as of now, what I have been through, what I am going through, or what’s going to happen next—anything. Don’t worry, everything is fine and under control, but people don’t know. It wasn’t as simple as ‘Oh, something happened? Okay, it will be fixed.’ No, it wasn’t that simple.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

She further continued and shared that she wants to open up about her journey and wishes to tell people what happened to her—something that can happen to anyone. Hina wishes to make people aware, and she has no shame in sharing her journey. Further elaborating on the same question, she added, “As for the question of ‘I don’t want to talk about it,’ it’s actually the opposite for me. Whoever came home to meet me or even spoke to me on the phone—they would get tired, but I would keep talking.”

'Whatever information I have, I want to share'

“My intention is that after everything I’ve been through, I don’t want anyone else to go through it. Whatever information I have, I want to share it all. Forget about whether someone’s life is saved or not—what I want is to save them from the kind of pain I’ve experienced. That’s what I want. So, I will come out, and I will tell my side of the story,” Hina concluded.

Hina has recently made her comeback with a thriller series Griha Laxmi