Hina Khan shared a series of pictures and videos which show Rocky Jaiswal taking care of her in many ways. Interestingly, he also shaved his head when she did hers

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Hina Khan reveals boyfriend Rocky also shaved his head amid her cancer battle: 'We have laughed, cried' x 00:00

Hina Khan, who is currently battling Stage Three breast cancer, penned a heartfelt appreciation note for her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos which show him taking care of her in many ways. Interestingly, he also shaved his head when she did hers.

Hina Khan’s heartfelt post for boyfriend Rocky

Hina called Rocky “best human” and revealed that he only let his hair grow back when hers did. She wrote, “To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says “I GOT YOU” To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. We have been with each other through so much... through every thick n thin. We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic. We both lost our fathers and cried and consoled each other.”

Hina further revealed how Rocky did extensive research before they proceeded with her cancer treatment. “From the day we started the chemo to this very day when I am going through my radiation he has been my guiding light. From cleaning me up to dressing me up, he’s done it all...He has created a field of impenetrable protection around me.”

Hina concluded by sharing how much he has taught her and how Rocky is the best thing that happened to her. “The way you have shown up when it wasn’t easy, fixed me, and fixed everything around...The way you stayed, you have taught me to love myself first, you have made it so easy for me to breathe, Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am so sorry if I have ever hurt you, which I know I have. We both have laughed, cried, wiped each other’s tears before and during this time. And we shall continue to do so for the rest of our lives,” she added.

Hina Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She recently featured in 'Grihalaxmi', which centers around power and survival. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.