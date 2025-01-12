Maintaining her beautiful smile, Hina talked about how she stayed positive in the toughest of times. The actress shared, “What’s written cannot be changed"

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who has been battling third-stage breast cancer, has been an inspiration for many. During her battle against cancer, she has not let her smile fade away. Now, the actress is all set to make a comeback to the screen with her upcoming show Grihalaxmi, co-starring Chunky Panday. Ahead of the show's release, Hina got into a conversation with us at Mid-Day and talked about her battle against cancer.

Maintaining her beautiful smile, Hina talked about how she stayed positive in the toughest of times. The actress shared, “What’s written cannot be changed. I had to go through this pain, but I will give my 100%. I will not cry, I will not be negative, and I will only and only talk positively.”

It wasn’t that simple- Hina Khan

When asked if she ever gets tired of answering questions about her diagnosis, Hina Khan said, “On the contrary, it has been the opposite for me. I haven’t spoken much about it, but I will speak when the time comes. I want to talk about my journey; I want to tell people what I went through. People don’t know, as of now, what I have been through, what I am going through, or what’s going to happen next—anything. Don’t worry, everything is fine and under control, but people don’t know. It wasn’t as simple as ‘Oh, something happened? Okay, it will be fixed.’ No, it wasn’t that simple.”

She further continued and shared that she wants to open up about her journey and wishes to tell people what happened to her, something that can happen to anyone. Hina wishes to make people aware, and she has no shame in sharing her journey. Further elaborating on the same question, she added, “As for the question of ‘I don’t want to talk about it,’ it’s actually the opposite for me. Whoever came home to meet me or even spoke to me on the phone—they would get tired, but I would keep talking.”

Hina recalled her meeting with Salman Khan

Moving forward, she recalled her meeting with Salman Khan during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 18. Hina stated, “Even the moment I met Salman, I started talking. I forgot that he is Salman Khan and that he might already know about it, but I told him everything too—‘You’ve done this, right? You’ve had that done?’ And he was like, ‘Yes, yes, Hina, I’ve done it; my whole family has done it.’”

She further concluded the chat by sharing, “My intention is that after everything I’ve been through, I don’t want anyone else to go through it. Whatever information I have, I want to share it all. Forget about whether someone’s life is saved or not—what I want is to save them from the kind of pain I’ve experienced. That’s what I want. So, I will come out, and I will tell my side of the story.”