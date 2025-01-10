Heer lyricist recalls how Khan permitted him to give away the song that he had banked for himself to Sood for Fateh

Lyricist Shabbir Ahmad with Salman Khan; (right) Sonu Sood

Listen to this article Salman Khan’s gift to Sonu Sood for his directorial debut Fateh x 00:00

While promoting the Friday release Fateh on the reality TV show Bigg Boss, Salman Khan had shared an interesting anecdote relating to Sonu Sood’s film. “I have also contributed to the film. The song Heer was very dear to me, but now it’s part of this film,” Khan had told Sood on the show while addressing fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-lyricist Shabbir Ahmed recalls penning the song during the lockdown and taking it to Khan seeking support. “If he likes a song, he keeps it in his music bank so that he can use it later in one of his movies. Bhai liked Heer, but also gave suggestions on ways to improve it. He wanted me to make it more soulful, and change the lyrics. Because he has great knowledge of music, I changed it accordingly, and he gave me more suggestions.”

Ahmed recalls approaching Sood too at a later date, and says the actor-director “loved” the song. “I told him I had to ask Salman bhai for permission, as it was now his song. Bhai graciously allowed me to give it to Sonu when I told him about Fateh. He said, ‘Sonu helps people a lot. We could compose another song together,’” recalls the lyricist.