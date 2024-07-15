Hina Khan got pampered by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as he cooked her favourite meal, crabs

In Pic: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Listen to this article Hina Khan's beau Rocky Jaiswal cooks her favourite, crabs, as she battles cancer: 'Nothing matters more' x 00:00

Hina Khan is fighting a tough battle, and to support her, she has her special one, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Rocky decided to pamper the love of his life, Hina, by cooking her favourite meal: crabs. Rocky took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures of Hina striking cute poses as she is all set to enjoy some amazing food cooked by him.

While sharing the pictures on his Instagram, Rocky wrote, "When she smiles the lights are brighter.. when she’s happy life makes sense.. when she’s with me .. I live a lot more .. when I am with her .. nothing matters more … Cooked her favourite meal .. it’s a weekend special for my love ..@realhinakhan"

Hina Khan dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "You" in the comment section while reacting to his post. As soon as Rocky dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to the post and praising Jaiswal. One fan shared, "May God always bless you.. people like you are rare to find.. keep supporting and smiling for her. EOD her fam, friends, and fans / fan family is all she needs right now.. more power to u." "Bohat khushi hui aapko care karte dekh kar," wrote another fan. A third netizen shared, "This is pure heart-warming. Our Hiro is so happy and relieved. Support and strength for one another at all times, strong bond, strong message, all melting our heart. Exemplary."

In the pic, we saw Hina wearing a bib which has 'You are clawesome!' and 'I'M crabsolutely serious' written on it.

Recently, Hina Khan revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. In her post, Hina wrote, "Hello everyone. To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage three Breast Cancer. "

"Despite the challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming the disease. My treatment has already begun and am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," she added.