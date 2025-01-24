Varun Dhawan’s beautiful wedding anniversary wish for Natasha Dalal includes pictures that capture all the most important connections in his life

In Pic: Varun & Natasha

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 5th wedding anniversary with his wife, Natasha Dalal. To mark the special occasion, the actor took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with his better half, attaching them with a cute yet humorous caption. Varun’s beautiful wish for Natasha includes pictures that capture all the most important connections in his life.

Varun Dhawan’s cute post for Natasha

In the first picture, the couple is posing with their dog, who is Varun’s best friend. The second picture features the two of them together, indicating the strength of their bond. While these two pictures have our hearts, the third one is undoubtedly the most special. Varun ensured he included his daughter in the post, sharing a picture of himself kissing Natasha while she was pregnant with Lara.

Varun Dhawan makes a promise to Natasha

Sharing these adorable pictures, Varun added a caption that reads, “My ride or die. I promise to take you on a holiday next anniversary.”

About Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who have been college sweethearts, got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot in January 2021 at a farmhouse. They welcomed their first child, Lara, in June 2024, and the new parents have since been soaking in the joys of parenthood.

Varun’s first post featuring Lara

In a heartwarming Christmas gesture, the couple shared their first-ever family photo featuring their daughter, Lara, on Christmas 2024. The family photo, taken in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, shows a cheerful moment between the trio, with Lara sitting comfortably in the picture. While Varun and Natasha did not reveal Lara’s face, she was dressed adorably in a red frock paired with socks and a cute Santa-themed hairband. The couple, keeping it casual for the occasion, wore comfortable outfits. Varun donned red track pants and a white T-shirt, while Natasha opted for an all-white ensemble. Adding to the festive spirit, Varun also held their pet dog, Joey, as part of the family moment.

Captioning the picture, Varun wrote, "Me with my babies. Merry Christmas."