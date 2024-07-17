Photos and videos of Natasa and Agastya leaving the city early Wednesday morning surfaced on social media

Natasa Stankovic (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article WATCH: Natasa Stankovic departs Mumbai with son amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours x 00:00

Amid rumours of her divorce from Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković left Mumbai with their son Agastya. Photos and videos of them leaving the city early Wednesday morning surfaced on social media. Nataša also posted some pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Nataša Stanković departs Mumbai with son

In the video, Nataša was seen holding her son Agastya's hand. The social media star and model was dressed in comfortable clothing, including a pair of joggers, a t-shirt, and a puffer jacket. The duo was seen together at the airport, with no sign of Hardik Pandya.

Nataša Stanković departs Mumbai with son Agastya, take a look:

Is the 'Hardik Pandya-Nataša Stanković divorce' rumour true?

The number one question on everyone's mind is, "Are cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Nataša Stanković still together?". Divorce rumours started during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik didn't post anything for Nataša's birthday. There were also reports that she deleted their wedding pictures, but the photos later reappeared, leaving many to wonder if they were ever removed in the first place.

When Hardik and the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, everyone in the country congratulated them except Nataša, which fueled the rumours even more. Now, a video of Hardik with an unknown girl has gone viral, and fans are referring to her as the "new bhabhi."

The mystery girl is actually digital creator and makeup artist Prachi Solanki. She shared a video of her meeting with Hardik on her Instagram, which was then reshared by paparazzi and fan pages. Prachi posted the clip along with a caption, “CAN SOMEBODY PINCH ME PLEASEEEEEE🥹❤️@hardikpandya93 thank you for being so warm😇.”

In the video, there was a message that read: “When I met the World Cup hero.” After shaking hands, Hardik and Prachi posed for the camera, both smiling brightly. They were also matching in polka-dot outfits, which fans found adorable. Many fans now believe that Hardik should move on with his life.

Rumours about cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Nataša Stanković splitting up have been circulating since IPL 2024. At first, fans thought the couple might be pretending to split to divert attention from Hardik’s poor performance as the captain of the Mumbai Indians.