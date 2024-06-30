Did Hardik Pandya call wife Natasa Stankovic after ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win? Fans look for signs

After the match, Hardik was visibly emotional as India clinched their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013

Hardik Pandya and Natasa

Hardik Pandya's bowling played a crucial role as India ended their ICC trophy drought by winning their second ICC T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final in Barbados on Saturday.

After the match, Hardik was visibly emotional as India clinched their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Did Hardik Pandya call wife Natasa Stankovic after ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win?

Visuals of the cricketer, who has been in the spotlight amid rumours of separation from his wife Natasa Stankovic, are now going viral.

In some photos, Hardik was seen sitting on the pitch and having a video call on his phone with someone. Fans flooded the comments section of an Instagram post, speculating about who Hardik was talking to after the match. While some suggested it could be Natasa, others believed he might have been talking to his mother or his brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya.

Virat Kohli calls up Anushka Sharma

Meanwhile, soon after India's win, Virat Kohli called his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, and was spotted engaged in an animated conversation with his kids Vamika and Akaay. While the entire country celebrated the win, actress Anushka Sharma shared a special post on Instagram. She revealed that her daughter Vamika was concerned about Team India members.

She wrote, "Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people ❤️ What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

That is not all. In the next post, Anushka shared a photo of Virat Kohli lifting the Player of the Match trophy, and wrote, "AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!"

The final, held at a packed stadium with fans from all corners of the world, was a nerve-wracking encounter. Kohli, who has been a pillar of strength for the Indian team for over a decade, walked to the crease with determination. His innings, filled with exquisite strokes and sheer grit, anchored India's total, setting a formidable target for South Africa. As the final delivery was bowled and India clinched the victory, the crowd erupted in jubilation.