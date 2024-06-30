Anushka Sharma shared a photo of Virat Kohli lifting the Player of the Match trophy and showered affection on him post India's T20 World Cup win

Anushka Sharma showered husband Virat Kohli with love and affection post India's win

India emerged victorious against South Africa by seven runs on Saturday, claiming their second T20 World Cup title. The star of the show was none other than Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 59 balls. He was awarded the Player of the Match trophy. This momentous victory, however, was bittersweet as Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is, marking the end of an illustrious T20 career.

Soon after India's win, the 35-year-old cricketer called his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, and was spotted engaged in an animated conversation with his kids Vamika and Akaay. While the entire country celebrated the win, actress Anushka Sharma shared a special post on Instagram. She revealed that her daughter Vamika was concerned about Team India members.

She wrote, "Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people ❤️ What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

That is not all. In the next post, Anushka shared a photo of Virat Kohli lifting the Player of the Match trophy, and wrote, "AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!"

The final, held at a packed stadium with fans from all corners of the world, was a nerve-wracking encounter. Kohli, who has been a pillar of strength for the Indian team for over a decade, walked to the crease with determination. His innings, filled with exquisite strokes and sheer grit, anchored India's total, setting a formidable target for South Africa. As the final delivery was bowled and India clinched the victory, the crowd erupted in jubilation.

Kohli's T20 journey began in June 2010. Over 14 years, he featured in 125 T20Is, amassing 4188 runs, which included one century and 38 half-centuries. His relentless dedication and passion for the game made him the second-highest run-getter in T20Is, just behind his teammate Rohit Sharma.

