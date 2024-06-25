WATCH: Vijay Mallya's son Siddhartha grooves to 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' for first dance with wife Jasmine

Siddhartha Mallya picked Frank Sinatra's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" for his first dance with his wife, Jasmine

Siddhartha Mallya ties the knot

Siddhartha Mallya picked Frank Sinatra's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" for his first dance with his wife, Jasmine. A video of the model-actor dancing with Jasmine has appeared online, showing the bride in a white gown and Sid in a sharp tuxedo. Jasmine is seen pulling Sid close and singing along to the song.

In addition to this video, there are photos of Siddharth and Jasmine posing with family and friends. Sid is also seen posing with his father, Vijay Mallya.

Vijay Mallya's son Siddhartha grooves to 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You'

On June 25, videos surfaced of Siddhartha Mallya holding his new bride close and slow dancing to the forever romantic song 'Can't take my eyes off of you'. The couple were seen smiling ear to ear as they revelled in the love surrounding them on the special day.

About Vijay Mallya's son Siddhartha and Jasmine's nuptials

A few days ago, Siddhartha Mallya, son of Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, announced on social media that their 'wedding week has started.' Siddhartha has been dating his girlfriend Jasmine for a long time.

The wait is finally over for the couple, as they have now tied the knot. The new bride shared a sweet post confirming their marriage. Siddhartha Mallya has been eagerly waiting to marry his long-time girlfriend Jasmine, whom he proposed to on Halloween last year. After their engagement, they started preparing for their big day, and now they are finally husband and wife.

Jasmine quickly shared their first picture after the wedding on her Instagram stories. The photo shows her wedding ring as she holds Sid’s hand, giving a glimpse of her beautiful white wedding gown while Sid wore a black tuxedo. She captioned the image "Forever" and tagged Siddhartha.

Sidhartha had proposed to Jasmine on Halloween 2023 and shared two pictures to make the announcement. In one of the pictures, he is seen kneeling and proposing to Jasmine who is seen wearing a witch costume. The second photo showed the happy couple with Jasmine flaunting her engagement ring.

Sidhartha, is the son of well-known businessman Vijay Mallya who is the former chairman of UB Group. He is an actor and model by profession. He was born in Los Angeles, California and was raised in London and the UAE He studies at the Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. He then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and began working as a model and actor. He has appeared in several films and television shows, including the sex comedy film Brahman Naman. He has also hosted an online video show and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.