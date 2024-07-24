Abhishek, whose character Jana features in Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, on being the common link in the horror comedy universe’s distinct movies

Abhishek Banerjee

A few seconds into the Stree 2 trailer, Abhishek Banerjee leaves us in splits with his silly observation of Sarkata, the new spirit introduced in the sequel. That’s Banerjee’s character Jana for you—not the brightest in the room, but definitely the funniest. No wonder then he has become the common link across the three films of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe. Banerjee not only enjoyed a full-fledged role in Stree (2018) as well as Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya (2022), but also made a cameo in the end-credits of Munjya.

Stree 2 releases on August 15

The actor, whose character first appeared in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy, is now looking forward to the sequel. He says, “[Shooting for Stree 2] marked our reunion on set. We hope the madness has translated on screen.”

Being a part of the different horror stories with distinct themes puts him in the position of navigating the material differently. The actor puts an interesting analogy to it. “Since my father had a transferable job, I’d be in a different city every few years. In this franchise, I get the same feeling as I move from one place to another, from one thought to another. It’s true ki sheher aur logon ki hawa lagti hai. As my character Jana and I go from one set of people to another, the process is to absorb what the surrounding has to offer.” One thing that remains constant is his prep. “Retaining the core of who Jana is comes from my prep, and I have followed this modus operandi right from the start.”