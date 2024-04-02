Breaking News
Pehla nasha

Updated on: 03 April,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Adarsh, who has written and composed Bechaini with Oaff, says the single is an ode to teenage years and first love

Adarsh Gourav and Oaff

No matter how busy he is with his acting projects, Adarsh Gourav is never too busy to make music. After all, he was bitten by the music bug way before his first brush with acting. Gourav, who released Kho gaye earlier this year, is back with another single, Bechaini. This time, he has teamed up with Kabeer Kathpalia, better known as Oaff, to write and compose the song that talks about first love. Oaff was among the musicians who created the album of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023).  


Teenage years, first crush, stolen glances— Gourav says Oaff and he reminisced it all as they sat down to write Bechaini. “We poured our hearts into writing and composing this song. It is an ode to the age of innocence, the first feeling of love. It’s almost a way of expressing that feeling of rush and [having butterflies] in your stomach [when you meet] that first person you find attractive. That feeling of nervousness is what inspired the lyrics and the mood of the song,” says the actor. While the duo had been working on the track since January, they recorded it in mid-March. 



