Dressing up Deol

Updated on: 22 August,2024 06:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Bun Tikki’s stylist on giving Abhay a retro look, as he holds his own in front of the ever-graceful Zeenat and Shabana

Dressing up Deol

Abhay Deol

Having a fashion designer as a film’s producer would be any stylist’s dream. It came true for Akshay Tyagi with Bun Tikki, which is backed by couturier-turned-producer Manish Malhotra. While Malhotra designed Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman’s outfits in the dramedy, Tyagi crafted a distinct look for Abhay Deol.


Akshay Tyagi
Akshay Tyagi



The stylist says he aimed to blend Deol’s charisma with a “retro vibe” in Faraz Arif Ansari’s directorial venture. He shares, “Abhay’s look is a perfect mix of his charm and a retro vibe. We wanted his style to echo the film’s playful yet poignant tone. So, we chose outfits that blend classic elements with a touch of modern flair. From fun and stylish jackets to carefully chosen accessories, Abhay’s wardrobe is a representation of his character’s evolution.”


Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi
Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi

Bun Tikki marks not only Aman’s return to films, but also her on-screen reunion with Azmi 42 years after their last movie together, Ashanti (1982). Set against a backdrop that pays homage to classic cinema, Bun Tikki explores themes of love, ageing and the passage of time. With the narrative delving into the quirks of its characters, Tyagi adds that his brief was to align the costumes with the narrative. “The goal was to keep the costumes as real and contemporary as possible, matching the script and setting.”

