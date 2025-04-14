'You are like that bad habit': Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary

Legendary actor Anupam Kher penned an emotional note remembering the late actor, director, producer, and comedian Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my friend #SatishKaushik! Mai tumhara din lagbhag roz manata hu..kyunki insaan ki umra hoti hai (I celebrate your day almost every day! Because a person has an age!..)Dosti ki koi umra nahi hoti.. (Friendship has no age). Yes! It's true that sometimes I remember you with a smile and sometimes with tears. But there isn't a single day that goes by without thinking of you! Achi aadate to chooth jaati hai.. But yyou are like that bad habit jo kabhi chutne ka naam nahu legi.. I've put on our favourite song in the background! Enjoy!"

He also posted a video with the late actor.

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack.

Born on April 13, 1956, he made his mark in the film industry with his performances in several films, including Anil Kapoor-starrer Woh 7 Din, and Shekhar Kapur's Masoom. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others. However, it was his part as the endearing Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' established Satish Kaushik as a household celebrity.

He penned the screenplay for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and directed popular films like 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain' and 'Tere Naam'.

Talking about Kher's work front, he recently revealed the first look of his much-anticipated directorial project, 'Tanvi The Great'.

The teaser, released by Anupam Kher Studios, hinted at a heartwarming and inspiring story about a mysterious young girl named Tanvi.

The video introduces audiences to Tanvi, a character whose aura exudes innocence, dreams, hope, and kindness.

Sharing the first look on social media, Kher wrote, "I made the decision to create #TanviTheGreat almost four years ago! And then it took four years to write and bring it to life! Now the time has come to share this 'piece of my heart' with all of you! But slowly... and with a lot of love! Is she extraordinary? Is she unique? Does she have a superpower? We don't know. What we do know is...Tanvi is different, but no less!"

The film, directed by Kher himself, features music by Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani and is produced in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

In a conversation with ANI, Kher discussed the challenges of bringing 'Tanvi The Great' to life. "Main koi studio ke paas nahin gaya paise lene, maine koi financer nahin dhunda. Jo bhi logon ne film finance ki hai shuruat mein... dheere dheere aapko yeh kahaniyan pata lagenge," he shared. (I did not go to any studio to ask for funds, and I did not look for any financier. Whoever has financed the film in the beginning... gradually, you will get to know these stories.)

Kher admitted the journey was far from easy and said "It would have been easier for me to go to someone and say that I want to make this film... I didn't want to do that. I wanted to make the film based on my own conviction. When you walk on the path of your own conviction, it is a lonely one, and when you are alone, there is also some fear. But in the end, you realize that the product I have created is mine."

'Tanvi The Great' also stars 'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen and will feature sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.

