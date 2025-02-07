Yesterday, Esha Gupta took to Instagram and shared a post featuring pictures from her visit to the Mahakumbh 2025

In Pic: Esha Gupta at Maha Kumbh

Listen to this article Divy Kumbh, Bhavy Kumbh! Esha Gupta takes holy dip in Sangam, see pic x 00:00

Several actors and well-known personalities have been visiting the Mahakumbh to take a holy dip in the Sangam during this auspicious time. Esha Gupta was among the actresses who visited the ongoing Mela. Yesterday, the Jannat 3 actress took to Instagram and shared a post featuring pictures from her visit to the Mahakumbh.

Esha Gupta shares post from Maha Kumbh

One of the photos she posted on Instagram featured Esha alongside the Minister for Export Promotion of Uttar Pradesh, Nandi Gupta, and motivational speaker Indresh Upadhyay. Captioning her post, Esha expressed her gratitude, saying, "Divy Kumbh, Bhavy Kumbh #mahakumbh2025" (Divine Kumbh, Grand Kumbh).

As part of her visit, Esha took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati at the Triveni Sangam.

The annual event, which draws millions of pilgrims, has become a global attraction this year, with several prominent personalities joining the crowds. Among the celebrities at the Kumbh was Chris Martin, the lead singer of the globally popular band Coldplay. Martin, who was in India for a concert, was spotted at the Mela, where he also participated in the sacred ritual.

Anupam Kher visits Maha Kumbh

Earlier, Anupam Kher has also shared a post which showed him taking a dip in the holy Sangam river. While sharing the video of himself enjoying the sacred bath, Kher wrote in Hindi, "महाकुंभ में गंगा स्नान करके जीवन सफल हुआ !! पहली बार उस स्थान पर पहुँच के मंत्र उच्चारण किए जहाँ माँ गंगा, जमुना जी और सरस्वती जी का संगम होता है! प्रार्थना करते करते अश्रु स्वयं ही आँखो से बहने लगे।संयोग देखिए! ऐसा ही ठीक एक साल पहले आज ही के दिन अयोध्या में प्राण प्रतिष्ठान के दिन हुआ था! सनातन धर्म की जय।" (Taking a holy dip in the Ganga at the Mahakumbh feels like a life fulfilled! For the first time, I reached the sacred spot where Maa Ganga, Yamuna Ji, and Saraswati Ji converge. As I recited mantras there, tears flowed from my eyes on their own during the prayers. What a coincidence! Exactly a year ago, on this very day, the same happened during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya! Glory to Sanatan Dharma.)

In addition to celebrities, several public figures are also visiting the Kumbh, including PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)