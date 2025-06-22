Producers rework the financials of movie icon Madhubala biopic despite script and filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen being ready

Madhubala. Pics/AFP, Instagram

The director is ready, the script is ready, but the producers have hit pause on the long-anticipated biopic on legendary screen icon Madhubala. Reason: a budgetary rethink. Sources close to the project informed mid-day that while director Jasmeet K Reen of Alia Bhatt’s Darlings (2022) fame is all set to go, the producers are reassessing the financial blueprint of the film, which is being produced by Sony, along with Brewing Thoughts and Madhubala Pictures.

Initially envisioned as a lavish period production with an estimated budget of R80 to R100 crore, the makers now hope for a more commercially viable model. “The period detailing, elaborate costumes, and set designs had ballooned the budget to a point where the recovery math didn’t add up. The team is now actively working to find a middle path that does justice to Madhubala’s grandeur without compromising the project’s sustainability,” reveals an insider.

The biopic, in the news for years, gained momentum when Reen came on board. Her approach to female-led narratives made her a natural choice for the project. “The script is a beautiful tribute, which is emotional and rich in detail. No one wants a project that bleeds money. So, the budget has been slashed to half,” adds the source. Conversations with leading female actors remain on hold until finances are locked in. “The film deserves to be made. The hope is to take the project on floors by the second quarter of this year,” says the insider.

Did you know?

Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan had served Sony a legal notice for going incommunicado on the project.