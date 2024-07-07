Kailash Kher Birthday 2024: From 'Saiyaan' to 'Mere Nishaan,' 5 unforgettable songs of the music maestro

Today, on Kailash Kher's birthday, let's look at 5 of his most loved songs, from 'Saiyaan' to 'Mere Nishaan'

In Pic: Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher is one of the most loved Indian music composers and singers. In his career, he has given some of the best songs to Indian cinema. His songs have struck a chord with audiences who have made Kher's songs a permanent part of their playlists. Today, on Kailash Kher's birthday, let's look at 5 of his most loved songs, from 'Saiyaan' to 'Mere Nishaan.'

Mere Nishaan:

This song is from one of Kailash Kher's latest albums. It was in 2012 when the film named OMG! Oh My God was released, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. 'Mere Nishaan' was an important part of that film, playing at a crucial moment, adding to the film's emotions. The song talks about a man who is lost and expresses his emotions of searching for direction and guidance. Kailash Kher's soulful voice has made this song a masterpiece.

Allah Ke Bande:

Talking about Kailash Kher's songs and not adding 'Allah Ke Bande' is a crime. This song from Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part 2 is one of the most iconic songs of the singer. It is a part of many playlists, and we can't deny the fact that we groove to its beat on loop. This song was also a part of Kailash Kher's album 'Kailasa.'

Saiyaan:

Have you ever experienced the feeling of love? The feeling of that one touch from your partner? The butterflies it gives? This song by the ace singer exactly expresses those feelings in words. 'Saiyaan' from Kailash Kher's 'Jhoomo Re' album is one of his iconic songs which instantly became a chartbuster.

Chand Sifarish:

This is our personal favorite and has to be on this list. 'Chand Sifarish' is the iconic song from Fanaa starring Aamir Khan and Kajol. It is a timeless music piece voiced by Kher and stays in the hearts of all 90s kids rent-free.

Teri Deewani:

'Teri Deewani' by Kailash Kher is a soulful song expressing intense love and devotion. Its poignant lyrics and Kher's emotive voice captivate listeners, evoking deep emotions. It is a timeless classic and resonates with audiences across generations.