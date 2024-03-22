Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch and learn
<< Back to Elections 2024

Watch and learn

Updated on: 23 March,2024 05:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Playing Gujarati surrogate mom in Dukaan, Monika says she went to the state before the shoot to perfect her body language for role

Watch and learn

Monika Panwar

Listen to this article
Watch and learn
x
00:00

Shouldering a film is a big high. No wonder then Monika Panwar counts the surrogacy drama, Dukaan, as her most special project. Since the actor plays a character based in Gujarat in writer-director duo Siddharth-Garima’s film, she went to the state well before the shoot to work on the body language required for the role. “I went to Gujarat two weeks earlier to begin my observational exercises. Mingling with the locals, imbibing their energy, and picking up on their body language and dialect is the most practical way of getting into the character,” says the actor, who was previously seen in Super 30 (2019) and Jamtara—Sabka Number Ayega.


Perfecting the accent wasn’t initially easy. She credits the director duo for helping her pick up the language. “One can’t dive deep into the accent as it has to be comprehensible to the audience. At the same time, it can’t be superficial. So Siddharth-Garima and I decided that they will coach me in the language. They have good command of Gujarati as they have worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Ram-Leela [2013], and were clear on which words needed to be emphasised to lend the local flavour.”



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK