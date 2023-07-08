Breaking News
7 held for looting people at gunpoint after luring with massage, spa services
Maharashtra: Case registered against man, two sons for employing bonded labourers
PM Modi spoke of NCP's corruption, he should act against those guilty: Pawar
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after thrashing by duo, one held
It's a 'trishul' of development now: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khans Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue to Drop on 10 July

Updated on: 08 July,2023 09:53 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This exciting news was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan himself through his social media

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue to Drop on 10 July

Jawan

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue to Drop on 10 July
x
00:00

The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am. This exciting news was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan himself through his social media, fuelling the 'Jawan' frenzy among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. He posted, "मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ... Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."
 




The anticipation and excitement surrounding the film have reached unprecedented heights and has led to nationwide speculation over social media and more. The curiosity to see SRK is unparalleled, the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee, marking their it first-ever partnership showcasing SRK’s unmatched stardom with Atlee’s creative vision.
 
Make sure to mark your calendars and join us in the countdown to the release of the Jawan Prevue. Get ready to embark on a thrilling cinematic journey with Shah Rukh Khan like never before. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare yourself for the excitement to come!
 
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.


Here's how Netizens reacted-

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan Jawan sanya malhotra bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK