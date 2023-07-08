This exciting news was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan himself through his social media

Jawan

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue to Drop on 10 July x 00:00

The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am. This exciting news was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan himself through his social media, fuelling the 'Jawan' frenzy among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. He posted, "मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ... Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."



मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ...



Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GI3RqgVGqr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The anticipation and excitement surrounding the film have reached unprecedented heights and has led to nationwide speculation over social media and more. The curiosity to see SRK is unparalleled, the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee, marking their it first-ever partnership showcasing SRK’s unmatched stardom with Atlee’s creative vision.



Make sure to mark your calendars and join us in the countdown to the release of the Jawan Prevue. Get ready to embark on a thrilling cinematic journey with Shah Rukh Khan like never before. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare yourself for the excitement to come!



Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Here's how Netizens reacted-

I am good? I am bad? I am just like you!



The dialogue basically tells us about the character of @iamsrk - he may be right for some, wrong for others but he is just a common man doing something unusual



Super massy dialogue n BGM, very excited #JawanPrevueOn10July https://t.co/PO4TfFfEUE — à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥ð© (@SRKsVampire_) July 8, 2023