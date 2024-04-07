Set to launch daughter Kaveri with Shabana-led Masoom: The Next Generation, director Shekhar Kapur says the second part will explore themes of relationships and family like the much-loved 1983 original

Masoom marked Shekhar Kapur’s directorial debut. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shekhar Kapur: ‘Sequel came from idea of what home means today’ x 00:00

In 1983, Shekhar Kapur made his directorial debut with the acclaimed Masoom, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj. Little did the filmmaker know then that forty-one years on, he would direct its sequel as the acting debut for his singer-daughter Kaveri Kapur. Along with Shekhar, Azmi too will return to the film’s universe, playing Kaveri’s grandmother.



Shekhar Kapur with daughter Kaveri

ADVERTISEMENT

Masoom, which continues to be loved by audiences to this day, examined family and infidelity through a happy couple whose life changes drastically when a boy—who is the man’s illegitimate child—joins them. Shekhar says that the sequel, the working title of which is Masoom: The Next Generation, too will revolve around themes of family and relationships. “It is not a continuation of Masoom. The story is based in India, and we will have two male protagonists along with Shabana and Kaveri as the female leads. We are working out the dates and cast,” says the director. If things go as planned, the project will roll in October 2024.

The thought of making another movie like Masoom always played in the filmmaker’s mind. It is only now that he found a fitting idea. “Masoom: The Next Generation is my gift to the people of India, who have supported me for so long. It came from an idea of what home means to us today. To my mother, who was a refugee from Pakistan and had survived two earthquakes, it was more than bricks and mortar. Home meant family and memories to her. She wanted to build a home in Delhi that survives an earthquake. Today, my friends ask me to sell the house, but it’s an homage to my parents. Through my movie, I want to convey that home is an emotion, and within that, there is a family.”

Kaveri, like most of us, was deeply moved by the original. She says the sequel will focus on today’s generation and their issues. “I don’t know anyone in my generation who doesn’t have anxiety issues, and the script treats it with compassion.” Being directed by her filmmaker-dad and sharing screen space with Azmi are experiences she is looking forward to. “It’s daunting to work with an actor of such international acclaim. But every time I meet Shabana aunty, I feel like I’m talking to a family member. My dad is constantly telling me that I have to bring who I am, to the part. I will also write and sing some of the songs,” she says.