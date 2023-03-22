Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Bawaal' to release in cinemas on 6th October 2023

The award-winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for 'Bawaal'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Post their successful innings with ‘Chhichhore’ (which bagged National Award for best Hindi feature film), filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari announced their next project- 'Bawaal', featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Having kept the excitement intact with the constant progress of the film, the makers have announced the theatrical release date of the film, 6th October 2023.

The award-winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will have the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space with each other for the first time. ‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

Speaking about the film Janhvi had earlier told mid-day.com, "I miss being on set with him (Varun) I hope we get to work together again soon because it was a lot of fun. I look up to him as a person, he's so real and so chilled out. He knows the ways of the industry but interacting with him felt like my school friends that I've known my whole life."

The actress had also said the co-star on her wish list is , "Ranveer Singh." When asked about her thoughts about trolls she said, "I'll win you guys over! There are days when I don't care what they say, I know I have something to offer and work hard. On some days where you doubt yourself, even one bad thing can be really disheartening."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Gudi Padwa 2023! Swwapnil Joshi: Gudi Padwa is even more relevant with Maayra and Raghav