Breaking News
Class X teen's wrist fractured after being canned, cops serve notice to teacher
Buying sweets for Ganeshotsav? FDA has advice for you
Ganeshotsav 2022: Planning to visit Andhericha Raja pandal? check out the dress
Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Karnataka's Murugha Mutt seer booked after minor girls allege sexual harassment
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vijay Varma revisits his alma mater FTII

Vijay Varma revisits his alma mater FTII

Updated on: 29 August,2022 10:43 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The video went viral on the internet

Vijay Varma revisits his alma mater FTII

Vijay Varma/ Pic-PR


Vijay Varma is truly the actor to watch out for this year, especially after his latest release Darlings, where he truly left all stunned as it catapulted him to the league of the top star performers of Bollywood. While riding high on the success of this film, he also recently revisited his alma mater, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. 


In a video going viral on the internet, one can see Vijay Varma entering a class as the super excited students can be seen cheering and hooting loud in excitement on seeing their super successful alumnus, also addressing him as 'Darlings'.

Also Read: Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat spend time in Dharamshala as they shoot for 'Devotion Of Suspect X'


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vijay varma alia bhatt bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK