Vijay Varma revisits his alma mater FTII

The video went viral on the internet

Vijay Varma/ Pic-PR

Vijay Varma is truly the actor to watch out for this year, especially after his latest release Darlings, where he truly left all stunned as it catapulted him to the league of the top star performers of Bollywood. While riding high on the success of this film, he also recently revisited his alma mater, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

In a video going viral on the internet, one can see Vijay Varma entering a class as the super excited students can be seen cheering and hooting loud in excitement on seeing their super successful alumnus, also addressing him as 'Darlings'.

