Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey specified that his health has gone for a toss and he misses home, so he intends to take a long break, which does not mean retirement from acting

Vikrant Massey Pic/AFP

A day after shocking fans and fellow industry mates with his announcement of an indefinite acting break, Vikrant Massey clarifies that he does not plan to retire from acting and asserts that people misread his post. The actor specified that his health has gone for a toss and he misses home, so he intends to take a long break.

Vikrant Massey is not retiring from acting

Vikrant Massey said, “Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right."

On Monday, Vikrant took to Instagram and shared a post which read, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

Vikrant Massey attends The Sabarmati Report screening with PM Modi

Hours after announcing his break from acting, Vikrant attended the screening of The Sabarmati Report with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The screening held at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament was also attended by other ministers and cast members.

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

Vikrant Massey’s acting journey so far

Vikrant's career began in the television industry with the show 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom', but he rose to prominence with his role in 'Balika Vadhu' in 2009.

He also rose to fame with his roles in movies like 'Lootera', followed by his first lead role in 'A Death in the Gunj' (2017). He went on to establish himself as a versatile actor with standout performances in projects like 'Broken But Beautiful', 'Ginny Weds Sunny', 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Love Hostel', and '12th Fail'.

Although he is stepping away from acting, fans can still look forward to Vikrant's final projects, set for release in 2025.