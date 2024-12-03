Actor Vikrant Massey took to social media to share pictures from his visit to the Parliament building where he watched his film The Sabarmati Report with PM Modi and other BJP leaders including Kangana Ranaut

Vikrant Massey at the Parliament screening of The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey's latest release 'The Sabarmati Report' that also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra was screened at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament on Monday evening. The special screening was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other BJP leaders including Home Minster Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The cast of the film and producer Etaa Kapoor also attended the screening.

Vikrant attends special screening in Parliament

Vikrant Massey's presence at the screening came hours after he announced his decision to take an indefinite break from acting after completing his current projects. The actor took to social media to share pictures from the special screening. The first picture saw the Prime Minister completely focused on the film.

Sharing the pictures, Vikrant wrote, "A day to remember for the rest of my life. Eternally grateful to the Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for sparing the time to watch our movie. Your words of appreciation shall never be forgotten."

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

About the film The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The film has already gained significant attention, with Prime Minister Modi publicly praising it for revealing the truth.

In response to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The film has also garnered praise from numerous political figures, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini.