PM Modi watches The Sabarmati Report Pic/X

PM Narendra Modi reviews Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report: 'I commend the makers'

The Sabarmati Report continues to resonate deeply with audiences across the nation, earning widespread acclaim for its impactful storytelling. By shedding light on a significant and sensitive chapter of India’s history, the film has struck a chord with both viewers and critics alike. It is indeed a well-made film that narrates a sensitive and important chapter of our recent history, which has largely gone untold. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.

PM Narendra Modi watches The Sabarmati Report

While the film continues to make its impact, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the film and applauded the team for their efforts. Remarkably, The Sabarmati Report is the only film he has watched since becoming the PM. As he watched The Sabarmati Report, he took to his social media and shared some glimpses from the screening and wrote, "Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort."

Multiple other ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also arrived at the auditorium for the screening.

Interestingly, the screening took place on the day Vikrant Massey announced his indefinite break from acting. "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," he wrote on Instagram.

About The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

Moreover, The film has also been declared tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha. This indeed speaks volumes of the impact the film is making across the country. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.