11 Years of 'Lootera': How Ranveer Singh left his quirky 'Delhi boy' persona behind to take on a nuanced role

Eleven years ago, 'Lootera' graced the silver screen, marking a significant departure from the mainstream Bollywood fare of its time. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Ranveer Singh, 'Lootera' has since evolved into a cult classic, often hailed for its visual splendour but what stands out is Ranveer’s win with the expressions in the ocean of silence that spoke more than one said.

Over the years, 'Lootera' has garnered a dedicated following, with audiences and critics alike revisiting the film to appreciate its art and narrative. As audiences have evolved, so has their appreciation for the brilliance of 'Lootera'. It stands today not just as a film, but as an example of sincere and heartfelt storytelling.

Prior to 'Lootera', Ranveer Singh had established himself as a vibrant and energetic actor through roles in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'. These films showcased his youthful charm and on-screen charisma, however, 'Lootera' marked a bold shift in Ranveer's career trajectory. Taking on the role of Varun, required a nuanced performance that contrasted sharply with his previous performances. And his impressive performance introduced audiences to the versatility and range the actor possessed as a performer. Now, a cult classic for its ahead-of-the-time, nuanced characterisation, Ranveer is still fondly remembered for the path less taken and for winning the audience's love.

Ranveer effortlessly captured the essence of a complex man haunted by his past. The role demanded a deep understanding of subtle emotions and restraint, qualities that Ranveer brought to the fore with finesse.

Adapting a literary work for the big screen requires a delicate balance, and Ranveer's involvement in 'Lootera' at an early stage in his career showcased his ambition to explore diverse narratives and the versatility that he brings on the table. By embracing the challenge of bringing this timeless tale to life, he demonstrated his willingness to take risks and this set the stage for more complex and varied characters in his career.

As we celebrate 11 years of 'Lootera', it is evident that the film’s legacy continues to grow with Ranveer’s character at its centre and most importantly, how Varun stands out a character still celebrated for the brilliance that he brought to the screen, with sincerity and commitment. A marvel as we look at the many memorable characters of Ranveer over the years, as we approach his birthday on 6th July, while marking Lootera’s anniversary!