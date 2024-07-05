Breaking News
Mumbai gets new govt medical college
Mumbai: Slab under Andheri flyover falls on car
Thane: Video exposes land mafia’s role in dumping of debris on wetlands
Gun-supplying gang busted by Mumbai Crime Branch
Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 11 Years of Lootera How Ranveer Singh left his quirky Delhi boy persona behind to take on a nuanced role

11 Years of 'Lootera': How Ranveer Singh left his quirky 'Delhi boy' persona behind to take on a nuanced role

Updated on: 05 July,2024 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Lootera' has since evolved into a cult classic, often hailed for its visual splendour but what stands out is Ranveer’s win with the expressions in the ocean of silence that spoke more than one said

11 Years of 'Lootera': How Ranveer Singh left his quirky 'Delhi boy' persona behind to take on a nuanced role

Ranveer Singh in Lootera

Listen to this article
11 Years of 'Lootera': How Ranveer Singh left his quirky 'Delhi boy' persona behind to take on a nuanced role
x
00:00

Eleven years ago, 'Lootera' graced the silver screen, marking a significant departure from the mainstream Bollywood fare of its time. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Ranveer Singh, 'Lootera' has since evolved into a cult classic, often hailed for its visual splendour but what stands out is Ranveer’s win with the expressions in the ocean of silence that spoke more than one said. 


11 Years of 'Lootera


Over the years, 'Lootera' has garnered a dedicated following, with audiences and critics alike revisiting the film to appreciate its art and narrative. As audiences have evolved, so has their appreciation for the brilliance of 'Lootera'. It stands today not just as a film, but as an example of sincere and heartfelt storytelling.


Prior to 'Lootera', Ranveer Singh had established himself as a vibrant and energetic actor through roles in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'. These films showcased his youthful charm and on-screen charisma, however, 'Lootera' marked a bold shift in Ranveer's career trajectory. Taking on the role of Varun, required a nuanced performance that contrasted sharply with his previous performances. And his impressive performance introduced audiences to the versatility and range the actor possessed as a performer. Now, a cult classic for its ahead-of-the-time, nuanced characterisation, Ranveer is still fondly remembered for the path less taken and for winning the audience's love. 

Ranveer effortlessly captured the essence of a complex man haunted by his past. The role demanded a deep understanding of subtle emotions and restraint, qualities that Ranveer brought to the fore with finesse.

Adapting a literary work for the big screen requires a delicate balance, and Ranveer's involvement in 'Lootera' at an early stage in his career showcased his ambition to explore diverse narratives and the versatility that he brings on the table. By embracing the challenge of bringing this timeless tale to life, he demonstrated his willingness to take risks and this set the stage for more complex and varied characters in his career.

As we celebrate 11 years of 'Lootera', it is evident that the film’s legacy continues to grow with Ranveer’s character at its centre and most importantly, how Varun stands out a character still celebrated for the brilliance that he brought to the screen, with sincerity and commitment. A marvel as we look at the many memorable characters of Ranveer over the years, as we approach his birthday on 6th July, while marking Lootera’s anniversary!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranveer singh lootera bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK