As we celebrate 12 years of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 2’, it's impossible to not highlight the film's standout performer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His portrayal of Faizal Khan remains etched in the minds of audiences, largely due to his impeccable delivery of some of the most memorable dialogues in Indian cinema. Let's revisit the lines that showcase Nawazuddin's unmatched talent and the character's enduring appeal.

"Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabka badla lega re tera Faizal."

Nawazuddin's intense delivery of this line encapsulates Faizal Khan's all-consuming quest for vengeance, making it one of the most powerful moments in the film.

"Tumse na ho payega."

This simple yet impactful line, delivered with Nawazuddin's trademark nonchalance, has become a cultural phenomenon, illustrating Faizal's scornful dismissal of his enemies' abilities.

"Keh ke loonga."

With his cold, calculating tone, Nawazuddin immortalizes this dialogue, which epitomizes Faizal's ruthless determination to exact revenge.

"Permission lene mein time lagta hai, bhaiya. Intzaar karne ka time nahi hai humko."

Nawazuddin's portrayal of Faizal's impatience and assertiveness is perfectly captured in this line, showcasing his character's proactive nature and disdain for bureaucracy.

"Jab tak hum tumhare baap hain, tab tak hum baap hain. Baap ke baap tumhare baap."

This dialogue, delivered with Nawazuddin's authoritative presence, emphasizes the power dynamics in Wasseypur, reinforcing Faizal's dominance and control.

"Goli nahi marenge. Keh ke lenge uski."

Nawazuddin's cunning and strategic portrayal of Faizal is evident in this line, highlighting his preference for psychological warfare over physical violence.

The Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a real-life story, that revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia. Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012. The Kashyap revenge drama has been one of the blockbuster films to come out of Indian cinema in the last decade.

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is known to be a landmark in Indian Cinema as it introduced many talents, almost all of whom have gone on to become influential names in Bollywood including Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Cannes return ‘Masaan’ and the recently release ‘Made in Heaven 2’, who served as the chief assistant director to Kashyap on ‘GoW’. Also, Vicky Kaushal, a superstar now, who was another AD on ‘GoW’ sets.