13 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Abhay Deol asks Zoya and Farhan about part 2

Updated on: 15 July,2024 04:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actor Abhay Deol is celebrating 13 years of his iconic film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. The actor has shared a cute post

In Pic: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol

13 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Abhay Deol asks Zoya and Farhan about part 2
Actor Abhay Deol is celebrating 13 years of his iconic film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.


On Monday, the actor took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of the film.


In the pictures, the actor can be seen enjoying his time with fellow actors and the crew.


Abhay wrote in the caption: "@zoieakhtar yes it’s been 13 Years. How much more time will you and my (your) bro take to write part 2? #znmd #ontheroad @hrithikroshan @faroutakhtar @katrinakaif @kalkikanmani @ariadna_cabrol @ritesh_sid."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, which was released in 2011, is considered one of the finest road trip movies from India.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

It was filmed in Spain, India, Egypt, and the UK.

The film masterfully blended personal conflicts with the thrill of adventure sports as three childhood friends set out on a road trip in Spain ahead of Kabir's (played by Abhay Deol) wedding. It was both a critical and commercial success.

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ also marked Zoya Akhtar's second directorial venture after ‘Luck By Chance’.

