13-year-old 'Uri' actor Riva Arora crosses 10 mn Insta followers; mom gifts her a swanky car worth Rs 44 lakh!

Updated on: 21 March,2023 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
13-year-old 'Uri' actor Riva Arora crosses 10 mn Insta followers; mom gifts her a swanky car worth Rs 44 lakh!

(Pics courtesy: Riva Arora/ Instagram)


'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actress Riva Arora has all the reasons to celebrate, as she got a luxurious black Audi car worth over Rs 44 lakh from her mom Nisha Arora after she reached the 10 million follower-mark on Instagram.


Riva posted a video in which she looks stunning in a red dress, posing with her brand new car along with her family members while her mother is busy performing puja. She captioned the video: "New baby in the house." 



 
 
 
 
 
The actress also shared a photo of her Audi Q3 decorated with flowers, holding a golden balloon displaying '10M'.

 
 
 
 
 
Riva wrote in the caption: "I know I am late but finally celebrated my 10 Million Insta Family with my new gift @audiin from @nishriv_ and @jyotiwadhwa. thank you so much I love you guys a lot can't express my happiness in my words. Thank you my 10.6 Million insta family for your unconditional love and support. Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for such a great surprise and for making my day so special specifically with the decorations. It's truly an unforgettable moment for me."

Riva Arora is a teen influencer with more than 10 million followers on Instagram. She has previously starred in Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer ''URI: The Surgical Strike' and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena'. She was last seen in Rakul Preet's Chhatriwali. She has also appeared in several music videos. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

