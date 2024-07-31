Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' clocked 15 years today, and to celebrate the milestone, let's take a look at the time Imtiaz Ali gushed about Deepika Padukone

15 Years of Love Aaj Kal: It is the film that redefined modern love stories in Bollywood, and celebrates its 15th anniversary today. On the occasion, we throwback to the time Imtiaz Ali, known for his unique storytelling and memorable characters, spoke fondly of his decision to cast Deepika Padukone as Meera.

The director said, "Deepika was the perfect choice for Meera, the female lead of 'Love Aaj Kal', as she has a unique sense of silence in her”.

It’s safe to say that Deepika Padukone’s ability to convey emotions without a lot of words added depth to the character and brought Meera to life in a way that resonated with viewers. In an era where female characters in Bollywood were stereotyped, Meera Pandit stood out as a trailblazer. She was a career-driven woman with a solid foundation, choosing her profession over her relationship, a decision that was ground-breaking at the time. 'Love Aaj Kal' depicted a world where relationships were evolving with technology. Meera's approach to love and life was refreshing and realistic, balancing emotions with a pragmatic outlook.

Reflecting on the film's journey, Deepika Padukone shares her thoughts on portraying Meera. When the film turned 12, she expressed, "I can’t believe it’s been 12 years since ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (released) already! Meera, I believe, was simply beautiful; inside out. A character many related to at the time. Just reminiscing about all those months we spent filming in Delhi and London, brings a smile to my face."

Imtiaz Ali, known for rarely repeating his actors, made an exception with Deepika Padukone. Their collaboration did not end with 'Love Aaj Kal'; they reunited for 'Tamasha' in 2015, where Deepika once again delivered a memorable performance as Tara Maheshwari. This continued partnership highlighted the trust and creative synergy between the director and actress, resulting in another film that explored complex emotions and relationships.

The romantic drama drew parallels between two love stories - one set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium. Produced by Saif and Dinesh Vijan, the film was well-received by both the critics and the viewers. Apart from the undeniable chemistry of Deepika and Saif, the chartbuster soundtracks by Pritam caught people's fancy.

