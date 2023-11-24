Today marks the 17th anniversary of Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom 2'. Here are 5 iconic scenes from the movie that keep us coming back for more!

17 Years Of Dhoom 2

17 Years of Dhoom 2: Today marks the 17th anniversary of Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom 2'. The film was possibly the most famous in the series. The narrative of the film revolves around Mr A, a courageous thief who steals rare antiques of significant worth. Mr A forms an alliance with a woman he cannot possibly trust but does so nevertheless. Police officers are closing in on them, so they must pull off the theft. When you're looking for a lighter thrill, this film is a must-see. Here are 5 iconic scenes from the movie that keep us coming back for more!

Train Robbery Entry scene

Hrithik Roshan's character Mr.A made a dashing entry into the hearts of the audience with the breathtaking edge-of-the-seat entry scene in Dhoom 2. The sequence showcased Hrithik effortlessly pulling off a heist in the disguise of the Queen of England; on top of a running train; in the middle of the desert! Hrithik was seen stylishly skydiving from a helicopter onto a moving train, gracefully robbing the Queen's crown and surfing through the sand dunes in a remarkable escape. The iconic introduction to Hrithik Roshan's onscreen character remains etched in the minds of Film buffs.

Diamond Robbery scene

From diving under water to disguising like a chameleon Hrithik was seen in his true blue Greek God avatar in this scene. The actor was seen strategically robbing the diamond amidst heavy security.

Skating chase scene

After successfully completing his diamond heist, Hrithik made a great escape in the disguise of an old maintenance worker. From vanishing through a sewage tunnel to emerging on the streets of Mumbai, Hrithik skated away while being chased on superbikes by Jai (Abhishek Bachchan) and Ali (Uday Chopra) along with the Police personnel on a helicopter in the greatest escape scene ever witnessed in Indian cinema.

Aryan's face reveal to Sunehri

One of the most pivotal scenes in the film was Hrithik Roshan's Aryan winning over Aishwarya Rai's Sunheri as they jumped together off a cliff testing the blind trust between the partners in crime.

Climax bike chase

The adrenaline-pumping scene showcased Hrithik Roshan on a superbike with Aishwarya Rai as his pillion ride. Together the duo gave a thrilling chase to Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra's characters in a grand climax action sequence.

Unexpected post-climax scene

Dhoom 2 left audience surprise with its post climax sequence that highlighted how Hrithik Roshan as Mr.A had outsmarted the cop Abhishek Bachchan's Jai Dixit. The scene proved to be a brilliant ending and a masterstroke by director Sanjay Gadhvi.

Hrithik's Transformation walk

Way before Instagram transformation reels became a trend, Hrithik Roshan delivered a stellar moment on screen as he transformed into his various disguises. The scene visually crowned Hrithik as the master of disguise on celluloid.