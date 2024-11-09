Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 17 years of Saawariya Revisit Sanjay Leela Bhansalis romantic saga featuring Ranbir Kapoor

17 years of ‘Saawariya’: Revisit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic saga featuring Ranbir Kapoor

Updated on: 09 November,2024 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bhansali Productions shared an enthralling video on Instagram capturing beautiful glimpses of 'Saawariya' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead role

17 years of ‘Saawariya’: Revisit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic saga featuring Ranbir Kapoor

A still from Saawariya

Listen to this article
17 years of ‘Saawariya’: Revisit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic saga featuring Ranbir Kapoor
x
00:00

Sanjay Leela Bhansali treated audiences to a mesmerizing love saga, ‘Saawariya’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Enriched with stunning sets, incredible talent, Bhansali’s masterful direction, and his signature musical brilliance, the film indeed touched the hearts of many and stands as one of SLB’s finest creations. As the film celebrates 17 years since its release, the team marked the occasion by reliving the nostalgia.


Bhansali Productions marks 17 years of ‘Saawariya’


On their social media, Bhansali Productions shared an enthralling video capturing beautiful glimpses of 'Saawariya', along with the caption: "In the stillness of the night, under the moonlight, two hearts met, drawn by the magic of dreams and the hope of love”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Saawariya remains one of Bhansali’s most iconic works, a testament to his love for storytelling and his skill in crafting stories most magnificently. The film served as the perfect debut for Ranbir and Sonam, with Bhansali, as always, bringing out the best in his actors. 

The film received high praise for its soundtrack, production design, grand artistic approach, and the performances of the cast. 

Furthermore, the album was adorned with unforgettable songs like ‘Saawariya’, ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’, ‘Masha-Allah’, ‘Thode Badmaash’, and others. 

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Saawariya'

Based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story 'White Nights', 'Saawariya' was the debut film for both Ranbir and Sonam. The movie revolves around the love story of Ranbir Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sakina (Sonam Kapoor). Raj, a wandering singer falls in love with Sakina, a beautiful young Muslim girl who rejects his proposal. When he tries to confess his feelings, Sakina tells him that she loves Imaan (Salman Khan), who has promised to return to her.

Apart from Ranbir, Sonam, and Salman, the movie also stars Rani Mukherji as Gulabji.

'Saawariya' also marked the last film appearance of Padma Vibhushan awardee actor Zohra Sehgal before her death on 10 July 2014.

Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Bhansali after 17 years 

Notably, Bhansali’s next ‘Love and War’ marks the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and him after 17 years. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. ‘Love and War’ will be released on March 20, 2026.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Saawariya sanjay leela bhansali ranbir kapoor sonam kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK