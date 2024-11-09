Bhansali Productions shared an enthralling video on Instagram capturing beautiful glimpses of 'Saawariya' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead role

Sanjay Leela Bhansali treated audiences to a mesmerizing love saga, ‘Saawariya’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Enriched with stunning sets, incredible talent, Bhansali’s masterful direction, and his signature musical brilliance, the film indeed touched the hearts of many and stands as one of SLB’s finest creations. As the film celebrates 17 years since its release, the team marked the occasion by reliving the nostalgia.

Bhansali Productions marks 17 years of ‘Saawariya’

On their social media, Bhansali Productions shared an enthralling video capturing beautiful glimpses of 'Saawariya', along with the caption: "In the stillness of the night, under the moonlight, two hearts met, drawn by the magic of dreams and the hope of love”

Saawariya remains one of Bhansali’s most iconic works, a testament to his love for storytelling and his skill in crafting stories most magnificently. The film served as the perfect debut for Ranbir and Sonam, with Bhansali, as always, bringing out the best in his actors.

The film received high praise for its soundtrack, production design, grand artistic approach, and the performances of the cast.

Furthermore, the album was adorned with unforgettable songs like ‘Saawariya’, ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’, ‘Masha-Allah’, ‘Thode Badmaash’, and others.

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Saawariya'

Based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story 'White Nights', 'Saawariya' was the debut film for both Ranbir and Sonam. The movie revolves around the love story of Ranbir Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sakina (Sonam Kapoor). Raj, a wandering singer falls in love with Sakina, a beautiful young Muslim girl who rejects his proposal. When he tries to confess his feelings, Sakina tells him that she loves Imaan (Salman Khan), who has promised to return to her.

Apart from Ranbir, Sonam, and Salman, the movie also stars Rani Mukherji as Gulabji.

'Saawariya' also marked the last film appearance of Padma Vibhushan awardee actor Zohra Sehgal before her death on 10 July 2014.

Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Bhansali after 17 years

Notably, Bhansali’s next ‘Love and War’ marks the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and him after 17 years. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. ‘Love and War’ will be released on March 20, 2026.