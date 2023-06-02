Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of director-producer Vikram Bhatt, is set to make her debut as a director with the upcoming horror film '1920 - Horrors of the Heart'. It stars Avika Gor, well-known for her role in the TV show 'Balika Vadhu'

Krishna Bhatt with Avika Gor, Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt. Pic./Instagram

Listen to this article '1920 - Horrors of the Heart' trailer: Krishna Bhatt makes her directorial debut x 00:00

Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of director-producer Vikram Bhatt, is set to make her debut as a director with the upcoming horror film '1920 - Horrors of the Heart'. In the freshly released trailer for the movie, creepy elements and a lullaby are sprinkled across the unsettling landscape footage. It stars Avika Gor, well-known for her role in the TV show 'Balika Vadhu'.

Krishna said, "Mahesh (Bhatt)uncle helms our company, and when he wrote 1920 after the covid days, I worked closely with him. The experience of being under his guidance is surreal. He makes you go inside your mind and tap into your feelings, which you didn't know you possessed. I learned tremendously from him. The years spent on my father's set have given me a solid grounding in many facets of filmmaking. I hope to do justice to a genre he is the ace of."

ADVERTISEMENT

On his daughter's debut, Vikram Bhatt added, "It's a heartfelt moment for me to see my young daughter's film on the verge of a theatrical release. Krishna has been assisting me since I directed Haunted; she has seriously assisted on sets for the last couple of years. She was completely in control of the sets and had a lot of clarity on how she wanted a scene to unfold or the music she wanted for her story. I want to thank Anand Pandit for giving the film an excellent release."

Avika Gor also said, "I enjoyed watching Horror and was keen to work with Bhatts in the genre as no one understands it better than them. Bhatts also have great music in their films. It truly is an honour to work in a film written by Mahesh, produced by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Krishna Bhatt."

'1920 - Horrors of the Heart' has been presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit, and is a Vikram Bhatt Production in association with Raj Kishor Khaware. The film is set to debut in theatres on June 23.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever