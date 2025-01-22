Page 3 turned 20 since its release, actress Konkona Sensharma took a trip down memory lane and recalled the experience of shooting her first film in Mumbai

Picture Courtesy/Konkona Sensharma's Instagram account

Listen to this article 20 years of Page 3: Konkona Sensharma shares her experience of shooting in Mumbai x 00:00

As Madhur Bhandarkar's award-winning film 'Page 3' turned 20 years old since its release, actress Konkona Sensharma took a trip down memory lane and recalled the experience of shooting her first film in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the actress shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film and added a note describing her "first experience" of shooting a movie in Bombay.

"I can hardly believe PAGE 3 released 20 years ago! My first experience of filming in Bombay. This was 2005, the year of the flood and the year I moved to this city, which has now been my home for over two decades! At the time, I was young, full of abandon, and free of expectations, but today I look back with so much gratitude. Thank you @imbhandarkar for Madhvi Sharma, a character I received so much love for. Thank you @tarasharmasaluja and @sandymridul for the lifelong friendships," read her caption.

Helmed by Madhur, the film was released in 2005 and starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. It was declared a hit. The drama film won three National Film Awards.

Madhur Bhandarkar has given multiple hits, including 'Fashion', 'Heroine', 'Chandni Bar', 'Satta', 'Indu Sarkar', and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Konkona was last seen in the series 'Killer Soup', co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, which was released in January on Netflix.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series revolves around Swathi Shetty (played by Konkona), a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups that find her and her partner in hot water.

Konkona will next be seen in 'Metro...In Dino', co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

