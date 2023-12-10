23 Years of Dil Chahta Hai: On Saturday, the director of 'Dil Chahta Hai' Farhan Akhtar visited the Chapora Fort in Goa after 23 years, where a memorable scene of the film was shot

Pic Courtesy/IMDB, Farhan Akhtar Instagram

23 Years of Dil Chahta Hai: Some films remain in the back of the mind, even years after they have been filmed and released. 'Dil Chahta Hai', the comedy-romantic film starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan, which has gained cult status, was one of those movies. It redefined the meaning of friendship, love, and relationships. It was a coming-of-age film reflecting how Bollywood was starting to change and was ready to deal with more challenging and realistic subjects. Even to this date, if you're embarking on a vacation to Goa, you must watch Dil Chahta Hai; it's the unspoken rule that many religiously follow.

An important part of the film was shot in Goa, where the characters of the film, Sid, Aakash, and Sameer, went on vacation. The Goa scene solidified their friendship and became a core memory for the boys. A memory that they would reflect on even after falling out. On Saturday, the director of 'Dil Chahta Hai' Farhan Akhtar visited the Chapora Fort in Goa after 23 years, where a memorable scene of the film was shot.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture from the location, which he captioned, "First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical (sic.)"

In the picture, Farhan could be seen posing with 'Bambai Meri Jaan' director Shujaat Saudagar. 'Dil Chahta Hai' was applauded for its strong storyline, performance, and music. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It also starred Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia.

The film, which was primarily filmed in urban areas of Australia and Mumbai, got a good response in urban areas as compared to rural ones. It depicts the journey of three best friends who part ways after graduation. It tells the story of how these three friends find love and the difficulties they face along the way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with the female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara', which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineages of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. He will also direct 'Don 3', headlined by Ranveer Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)