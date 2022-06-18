23 Years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Revisiting this Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai-Ajay Devgn saga

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love triangle had sweep, soul, stunning songs, and a scintillating conflict at its core

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completes 23 years today. Starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn, this love triangle had sweep, soul, stunning songs, and a scintillating conflict at its core. Echoing the sentiments of the 1983 Woh Saat Din, this is a saga was indeed about some moments the lead characters and its audiences would never forget.

Salman was Sameer and Aishwarya was Nandini, driven by abandon and united by passion for music. The only thing that drives them apart is their persona. For all her feistiness and ferocity, Nandini was just as fragile. Sameer, on the other hand, was overtly and haplessly romantic, given he belonged to a foreign land. He was the ultimate Pardesi Babu who could never have the Indian girl. This is arguably the only love story that had not one but two conflicts at its core. The first one of course being cultural differences and boundaries.

The second one was Vanraj, played by a restrained Ajay Devgn. A priceless scene featuring the song Chingari Koi Bhadke is a hoot. That’s the moment when the father of the bride and the audience know he’s the man for Nandini. He’s a lawyer but fumbles when it comes to expressing his emotions. As the film moves to Italy, we see this very man wanting to reunite his wife with the man she loves, little knowing all the love is soon coming his way.

