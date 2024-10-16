The video is a nostalgic trip down memory lane, featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses of the stellar cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and more

Karan Johar

Karan Johar recently marked a significant milestone as he celebrated 26 years of his iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Taking to Instagram, he shared a heartfelt montage showcasing cherished moments from the film's set. The video is a nostalgic trip down memory lane, featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses of the stellar cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and more.

26 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! Karan Johar looks back

In his emotional post, Karan Johar reminisced about the film's unforgettable moments, captioning it: "Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar and characters that live through time and beyond!!"

Fans immediately flooded the comment section with kind words. One wrote, "From 'Pyaar Dosti hain' to 'Mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya Rifat-Bi', we all grew up!"

Another fan penned,"Remake this movie with Anjali marrying Aman who really deserved her"

"This film was such a phenomenon. It may have not aged well for some ppl, but it was definitely more developed than a film like KANK or any of your recent films ❤," wrote another.

About Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', released in 1998, was not just a film; it was a cultural phenomenon.With its catchy music, memorable dialogues, and iconic fashion, it influenced trends, from the gifting of friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's stylish accessories and Anjali's iconic bob-cut.

The film's success paved the way for its re-release last year, celebrating 25 years of the beloved trio. During the screening, Johar, Khan, and Mukerji surprised fans by making a special appearance at a theatre, creating a whirlwind of excitement on social media.

Karan Johar praised Shah Rukh Khan, calling him the "Emperor of entertainment" and the "King of romance," emphasizing the impact Khan had on his career."I won't be here if it wasn't for bhai, if it wasn't for Aditya Chopra," Johar said, adding, "his energy is infectious. Thank you for being you, and thank you for allowing me to have this career."

With numerous awards and accolades under its belt, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' continues to resonate with audiences, reminding us of the enduring power of love and friendship.

(With inputs from ANI)