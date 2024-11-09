To celebrate 28 years of 'Ghatak', Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and shared a nostalgic video featuring some of the film's best scenes and dialogues

Picture Courtesy/Sunny Deol's Instagram account

Listen to this article 28 years of 'Ghatak': Sunny Deol shares nostalgic post featuring best scenes x 00:00

Sunny Deol celebrated a special moment as his iconic action film 'Ghatak' which came out during Diwali in 1996, completed 28 years since its release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action film remains a fan favourite for its gripping story, powerful performances, and memorable dialogues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

To celebrate the special occasion, the 'Gadar' actor on Friday took to his Instagram and shared a nostalgic video featuring some of the film's best scenes and dialogues.

Sunny also took a moment to remember the late legendary actor Amrish Puri, who played the role of Kashi Nath, a feared crime lord in the movie. Amrish Puri's performance as the menacing villain was one of the highlights of Ghatak.

Along with the video, Sunny wrote, "28 years of #Ghatak! My Diwali Release of 1996! Directed by #RajKumarSantoshi, Miss you #AmrishPuri sahab."

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also starred Danny Denzongpa, and Meenakshi Seshadri in prominent roles.

Released in 1996, the film was declared a blockbuster hit, and Sunny's hard-hitting dialogues remain unforgettable.

Sunny will be next seen in 'Jaat'. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

Sunny also stars in 'Lahore 1947,' directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi.

This much-awaited film features Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta in pivotal roles. Announced last October, the film has garnered attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also appear in the film, with Sunny sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol.

Additionally, Sunny has the war film 'Border 2' in his lineup.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever