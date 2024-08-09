The American film titled CODA (Child of deaf adults), written and directed by Sian Heder, was inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansai's Khamoshi: The Musical

Released in 1996, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical is indeed one of the filmmaker's finest works. Over the decades, the film has gained a cult following and is widely recognized as one of the best films in Indian cinema. With SLB's brilliance in storytelling on display, the film is considered ahead of its time. While the success of the film speaks for itself, it has expanded its influence beyond boundaries with its inspired version in America named CODA.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi: The Musical is indeed a film that has become an evergreen cult classic in Hindi cinema. With its heart-touching story and mesmerizing musical compositions, the film has etched a special place in the hearts of audiences. The American film, titled CODA (Child of deaf adults), written and directed by Sian Heder, was inspired by Khamoshi: The Musical, making it the only Indian film to have an American version. The film, released in 2021, went on to win 3 Oscars, including Best Picture.

This indeed speaks volumes of SLB's opulent genius in creating cinematic masterpieces that the world adores. He crafted a gem of Indian cinema with Khamoshi: The Musical, an example of the finest storytelling, magical musical composition, and brilliant performances. The film has completed its glorious 28 years, and it's worth saying that this timeless tale of love and music still remains special in the history of Hindi cinema.

Bhansali Productions took to their social media to share a short video encapsulating beautiful glimpses from Khamoshi: The Musical. They further captioned it, "Here's to the timeless tale of love and music! Celebrating 28 years of 'Khamoshi: The Musical' with moments that continue to touch our hearts."

Manisha too shared a post commemorating 28 years of Khamoshi.

Khamoshi: The Musical stars Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas as a hearing-impaired couple. Manisha Koirala played their daughter, who is a brilliant singer. Salman Khan plays her love interest who changes her life after they meet. Even tough the film wasn't successful commercially, Manisha's portrayal of Annie was critically praised. It is regarded as one of her finest performances to date. She won several awards for her performance, including the Screen Award for Best Actress and her second consecutive Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. The film also has a cameo by yesteryear's superstar Helen.