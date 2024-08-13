From playing Virus to being a guest visitor, Boman Irani’s visit to IIM Bangalore brought back a flood of 3 Idiots memories. His return to the campus where he portrayed the iconic character was filled with nostalgia

Boman Irani

Listen to this article From Virus to visitor, 3 Idiots memories flood back as Boman Irani visits IIM Bangalore x 00:00

Boman Irani's performance in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots is still cherished by fans and movie buffs. Recently, Irani visited IIM Bangalore and reflected on playing his iconic character, Virus, at the famous college 15 years ago. His post quickly drew enthusiastic reactions from netizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

3 Idiots memories flood back as Boman Irani visits IIM Bangalore

Irani posted a photo on Instagram from his recent visit to IIM Bangalore, sharing that 15 years ago, he was on the same stage at IIM Bangalore while portraying the character 'Virus' in 3 Idiots. He expressed how returning to the campus filled him with emotion, thanks to the ongoing love and support.

He found it special to reconnect with the students and revisit those cherished memories. He expressed his gratitude for the journey, Rajkumar Hirani's excellent direction, and the amazing team that made everything possible. Returning to where it all started was an honor for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

Talking about the special moment, Boman penned, "15 years ago, I stood on this very stage at IIM Bangalore, bringing ‘Virus’ to life in #3Idiots.

Today, I return, overwhelmed by the love and support that continues to pour in. It was truly special to connect with the students and relive those cherished memories. 🤗"

"Grateful for the journey, for Rajkumar Hirani’s brilliant direction, and for the incredible team that made it all possible. Honored to be back where it all began. 🙏 #FullCircle." He concluded.

Will there be a 3 Idiots part 2?

Around a year ago, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Jaaved Jaaferi took to their social media handles and dropped some videos in which they hinted at a sequel to the comedy-drama film '3 Idiots'.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a video of herself talking about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan coming together for a press conference while she was holidaying with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur in Africa.

In the video, she said, "This press conference clip that is going around is from that secret that these three are keeping from us. I think there's something fishy and please don't say that they are coming for Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are cunning for a sequel. This smells like a sequel for sure." She ended her video by adding that she is calling Boman Irani.

(With inputs from ANI)