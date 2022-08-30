5 times Chitrangda Singh set fashion goals for all girls and women alike! 

On her birthday, here are our top 5 looks the actress has served and set goals for everyone
Chitrangda Singh, the sultry and talented actress celebrates her birthday today. The Modern Love star has always managed to turn heads repeatedly with her fashion sense and vibrant personality. What stands out is that she never goes plane Jane and instead always ups her style game with each appearance or photoshoot she indulges in. On her birthday, here are our top 5 looks the actress has served and set goals for everyone!
Sarees are always a game changer and not everyone manages to pull them off with class and ease. In this picture, Chitrangda donned a cream saree effortlessly and oozed class, elegance and beauty with aplomb.
Chitrangda set the gram on fire in this vacay picture. She was seen donning a Bikini along with a crochet cover-up and looked oh so hot! She surely served some A-game style with this look!
With a plunging neckline and bell-sleeved cape gown, it can’t be easy to wear such an outfit and pull it off easily. But, Chitrangda makes it all look effortless! The sexy actress was seen turning heads in this all-black ensemble and surely set goals, right?
Yellow surely suits her! This jumpsuit surely made our day brighter and the icing on the cake is her vibrant smile that goes along with the look. She looked like sunshine on a gloomy day and her casual yet chic look is something anyone can pull off and doesn’t seem as far-fetched to achieve.
Chitrangda was seen sporting a black pantsuit with a bralette which turned up the temperature. The gorgeous actress teamed the look with minimal makeup and no accessories which was definitely the right decision. The look is surely one of the best we have seen in a while and proves that Chitrangda is definitely the style icon to look up to.
Happy birthday, Chitrangda!
