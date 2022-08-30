Breaking News
Maharashtra: Car crashes into bus in Raigad; 2 killed, 3 injured
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
Gautam Adani now world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 5 times Chitrangda Singh set fashion goals for all girls and women alike

5 times Chitrangda Singh set fashion goals for all girls and women alike! 

Updated on: 30 August,2022 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Pratiksha Mestry | pratiksha.mestry@mid-day.com

Top

On her birthday, here are our top 5 looks the actress has served and set goals for everyone

5 times Chitrangda Singh set fashion goals for all girls and women alike! 

Chitrangda Singh picture courtesy - Official Instagram account


Chitrangda Singh, the sultry and talented actress celebrates her birthday today. The Modern Love star has always managed to turn heads repeatedly with her fashion sense and vibrant personality. What stands out is that she never goes plane Jane and instead always ups her style game with each appearance or photoshoot she indulges in. On her birthday, here are our top 5 looks the actress has served and set goals for everyone! 


Sarees are always a game changer and not everyone manages to pull them off with class and ease. In this picture, Chitrangda donned a cream saree effortlessly and oozed class, elegance and beauty with aplomb. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)


Chitrangda set the gram on fire in this vacay picture. She was seen donning a Bikini along with a crochet cover-up and looked oh so hot! She surely served some A-game style with this look!

Also Read: Beach wear fashion done right! Take notes from Alia, Katrina, Tara, Chitrangda

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

With a plunging neckline and bell-sleeved cape gown, it can’t be easy to wear such an outfit and pull it off easily. But, Chitrangda makes it all look effortless! The sexy actress was seen turning heads in this all-black ensemble and surely set goals, right?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

Yellow surely suits her! This jumpsuit surely made our day brighter and the icing on the cake is her vibrant smile that goes along with the look. She looked like sunshine on a gloomy day and her casual yet chic look is something anyone can pull off and doesn’t seem as far-fetched to achieve.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

Chitrangda was seen sporting a black pantsuit with a bralette which turned up the temperature. The gorgeous actress teamed the look with minimal makeup and no accessories which was definitely the right decision. The look is surely one of the best we have seen in a while and proves that Chitrangda is definitely the style icon to look up to.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

Happy birthday, Chitrangda!

Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

Are you excited to watch Irrfan Khan`s son Babil`s debut film `Qala`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
chitrangada singh bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK