Rekha has consistently proven she is Manish Malhotra's eternal muse through her stunning appearances in his creations. From glamorous red carpet looks to breathtaking sarees, she brings his designs to life

Rekha and Manish Malhotra

Listen to this article 5 times Rekha has proved she is Manish Malhotra's eternal muse x 00:00

Manish Malhotra is one of India’s top fashion designers, and he has had the honour of styling the legendary actress Rekha many times. Their work together combines traditional elegance with modern style, highlighting Rekha's classic beauty and Malhotra's creative designs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rekha Birthday 2024: Her stunning looks in Manish Malhotra outfits

Neon green extravaganza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Rekha looked absolutely gorgeous in a neon green saree styled by Manish Malhotra, showcasing her legendary status. The Hara Rang, highlighted her beautiful features. This beautiful saree is made of pure Banarasi hand-woven brocade, reflecting India’s rich textile tradition. This season, Manish Malhotra is focusing on blending handwoven fabrics with his signature style.

Rekha in handloom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Rekha was recently spotted in a stunning custom-made saree by Manish Malhotra, Rekha's ensemble was a perfect picture of tradition. The saree, crafted from handloom strip tissue, featured intricate zari work. The design showcased a beautiful amalgamation of different textiles and colours, reflecting the regal narrative of Manish Malhotra's Evara 2024/25 Collection.

Rekha in organza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Rekha always leaves everyone in awe, and she was especially stunning in a beautiful outfit by Manish Malhotra. She wore a vibrant organza saree made from handwoven Banarasi brocade, which really showcased her timeless style. The saree was paired with a delicately designed blouse that added to the overall elegance of the look.

Rekha in a white saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Rekha looked amazing in a delicate white organza saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree was paired with a vintage-style blouse, giving her outfit a classic touch. This beautiful look perfectly highlighted her elegance.

Rekha for a magazine cover

Rekha teamed up with her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, for this special project. You’ve probably seen some pictures of her wearing a beautifully embroidered long jacket paired with Mughal-inspired headgear.

More about Rekha

Rekha, born Bhanurekha Ganesan, had a challenging start in life despite being the daughter of Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actress Pushpavalli. Growing up in Chennai, Rekha was pushed into acting at a young age to help support her family. She made her acting debut at just 12 years old in the Telugu film Rangula Ratnam (1966). By the time she was 15, she landed her first adult role in the Kannada film Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 in 1969.

Rekha moved to Bollywood and made her Hindi film debut with Saawan Bhadon in 1970, which became a big hit.