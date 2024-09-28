Joseph Gordon-Levitt has always had a deep appreciation for Indian music and culture. He’s excited to finally experience the country’s rich heritage firsthand

Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt is gearing up for his first trip to India in October, and he’s thrilled about it. Known for movies like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and 500 Days of Summer, Joseph has always had a deep appreciation for Indian music and culture. He’s excited to finally experience the country’s rich heritage firsthand.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt to visit India for 'IFP 14'

The actor will serve as a special speaker for its opening session, and will join the esteemed lineup of the members of the Indian film industry luminaries, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kabir Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla, Shoojit Sircar, Guneet Monga, Ram Madhvani, Kunal Kemmu and Sharvari.

Sharing his excitement about coming to IFP, Joseph Gordon-Levitt said in a statement, “It feels surreal to be visiting India for the first time. I’ve long been a fan of Indian music and culture and have been engaging with Indian creators through our community, HIT RECORD. Being invited to speak at the 14th Season of IFP is truly an honour”.

“The rise of independent cinema, storytelling, and art in India fascinates me. There’s something captivating about how its rich history blends with the world of film and music. I’m excited to experience this vibrant creativity firsthand at IFP”, he added.

The IFP also sees director Kabir Khan as the jury member for its upcoming 14th season.

'500 Days of Summer' actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt

500 Days of Summer is a 2009 American comedy-drama directed by Marc Webb, with a script by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, and produced by Mark Waters. The movie features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Tom and Zooey Deschanel as Summer. Told in a non-linear way, the film follows Tom as he reflects on his relationship with Summer.

Staying true to its innovative roots, IFP brings back its signature series of 50-hour challenges in different fields of filmmaking including music, design, performing arts, writing, and photography.

These challenges will be evaluated by the jury featuring a diverse panel of experts such as Kabir Khan, Rob, Amit Sharma, Lilette Dubey, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sandeep Modi, Sooni Taraporewala, Sushin Shyam, Chaaya Prabhat, Sabari Venu, Manoj Shah, and Sasha Jairam. The festival will be held in Mumbai on October 12 and October 13.

(With inputs from IANS)